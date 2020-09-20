Emmys 2020: ‘Watchmen’ Wins for Best Limited Series

RELATED STORIES

Emmy voters have been watching the Watchmen, it seems. HBO’s comic book adaptation took home the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series at Sunday’s virtual ceremony.

Executive producer Damon Lindelof accepted the award along with the show’s producers, thanking HBO and Warner Bros. “for their unblinking support” and dedicating the award to the victims and survivors of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, which played a pivotal role in the series: “The fires that destroyed Black Wall Street still burn today. The only way to put them out if if we all fight them together.”

Watchmen beat out fellow nominees Unbelievable (Netflix), Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu), Mrs. America (FX on Hulu) and Unorthodox (Netflix) to win the Emmy. The HBO series hauled in a total of eleven Emmys this year out of 26 nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Regina King and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as well as best cinematography, editing and costumes. (Those last three awards were handed out earlier this week at the Creative Arts Emmys.)

A critical favorite since it debuted last October, Watchmen also earned four Television Critics Association awards earlier this month, including Program of the Year and Individual Achievement in Drama for King.