Emmys 2020 Fashion: Behind-The-Scenes Photos

This year’s pre-show routines looked a lot different.
Tonight the 2020 Emmys are taking place, remotely for the first time ever. While the award show is going to look a lot different, so are the pre-show routines. Below, take a look at how some of this year’s “attendees” were getting ready for the show.
Zendaya, styled by Law Roach, did an elegant twirl in her gown by Christopher John Rogers ahead of the show.
Jennifer Aniston was just chilling in a mask with a glass of champagne in hand.
“One Rona don’t stop no show,” nominee and presenter Issa Rae wrote on Instagram as she shared moments from her time getting ready with her glam squad — all clad in masks.
Yvonne Orji also shared a moment with her glam squad, and an adorable makeshift red carpet setup for home — a gift from her friend Bozoma Saint John, who is the Global Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix.
The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden shared a sweet moment of her cuddled up with her dog on the couch, while in some loungewear.
Jameela Jamil got cozy on her couch in her JJwinks “PJs,” which look nice enough to wear to a cocktail party. How very Tahani.
And also shared how she does her makeup.
Dan Levy shared a selfie of himself in a mask that matched his suit.
One thing is for sure: The 2020 Emmys fashion is definitely not going to be boring.
