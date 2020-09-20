Emmys 2020 Awkward Moments

1.
For starters, this was the setup:
2.
Jason Bateman was incorrectly announced as a winner for Guest Actor in a Drama, when Ron Cephas Jones actually won:
3.
Celebs had to pre-record their acceptance speeches — which is awkward. Here’s what Amy Schumer’s would have been, had she won:
4.
This year, there were only three nominees for Outstanding Children’s Program, but TWO winners (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest), so there was one awkward loser (Star Wars Resistance):
5.
Cheer won an Emmy, which was awkward timing, considering the controversy surrounding its star, Jerry Harris:
6.
The presenters this year wore Hazmat suit tuxedos:
7.
Jimmy Kimmel gave his monologue, but they panned to old audience footage:
8.
And he called Quibi “the dumbest thing to cost a billion dollars,” LOL.
9.
Jason Bateman said, “I’m clean, I’m a big hand washer,” and then touched! his! face! and! his! lips!
10.
Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel legit started a fire on stage after attempting to “burn the germs” off the official envelope:
11.
Jimmy made a joke about reporting John Oliver to ICE, which didn’t go over well with people on Twitter:
12.
The skit about COVID testing was not received well — as it portrays it as uncomfortable and could deter people from getting testing. Meanwhile, for most, the test is actually quick and painless:
13.
Ramy Youssef shared the awkwardness of what it’s like to lose an Emmy in 2020:
14.
And lastly, the Emmys spoiled who Dr. Manhattan was in the show Watchmen.
Want to read more coverage of the 2020 Emmys? Click here!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!