Emmy Awards 2020: Winner’s announced on television’s biggest night

Reality Host
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, Drag Race
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation
Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here
Guest Actress, Comedy
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor, Comedy
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Guest Actress, Drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Harriet Walter, Succession
Guest Actor, Drama
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Hillary
McMillion$
The Last Dance
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Apollo
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
The Great Hack
Laurel Canyon: A Place In
Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
Writing for a Comedy Series
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending) – WINNER
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows (Collaboration)
Tony McNamara, The Great (The Great)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows (On The Run)
Michael Schur, The Good Place (Whenever You’re Ready)
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows (Ghosts)
David West Read, Schitt’s Creek (The Presidential Suite)
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (This Is Not for Tears)
Miki Johnson, Ozark (Fire Pink)
Peter Morgan, The Crown (Aberfan)
Chris Mundy, Ozark (All In)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (Bad Choice Road)
John Shiban, Ozark (Boss Fight)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (Bagman)
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America (Shirley)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable (Episode 1)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People (Episode 3)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark (Su Casa Es Mi Casa)
Directing for a Limited Series
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People (Episode 5)
Steph Green, Watchmen (Little Fear Of Lightning)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen (It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice)
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere (Find A Way)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)
Directing for a Variety Series
Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, (Born At Night, But Not Last Night)
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff)
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Flame Monroe)
David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus)
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Episode 629)
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Host: Eddie Murphy)