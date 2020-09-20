Eddie Murphy and Michael Jordan Win Big on Historic Night of 2020 Creative Arts Emmys

WENN

Funnyman Murphy takes home his first Emmy for hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ while NBA star Jordan collects his only Emmy for his docuseries ‘The Last Dance’.

–

The finale of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (19Sep20) was a night of firsts, with historic wins for Eddie Murphy, Ron Cephas Jones, and Michael Jordan.

Murphy picked up his first Emmy for hosting “Saturday Night Live” and Jordan also claimed his only Emmy for hit sports docu-series “The Last Dance” while “This Is Us” star Cephas Jones made history with his daughter Jasmine, who picked up an actress honour for Quibi series #FreeRayshawn earlier this week – with the pair becoming the first father and daughter to win Emmys.

Ron claimed his second Emmy on Saturday night for his guest turn on “This Is Us”.

Speaking to the media virtually after his big win, the actor said, “Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you. To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that’s a parent’s dream.”

There were also big wins for Dave Chappelle (Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Variety Special for “Sticks & Stones“), Cherry Jones (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for “Succession“), Hugh Jackman‘s acclaimed TV movie “Bad Education” (Outstanding Television Movie), Maya Rudolph (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live”), “Watchmen” (Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series Movie or Special) and RuPaul, who picked up his fifth Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

The fifth night of the Creative Arts Emmys was marred by a technical glitch when the winner for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series was mixed up.

Cephas Jones appeared onscreen while the voiceover read Jason Bateman‘s name – the “Ozark” star was nominated in the category for “The Outsider“. After a commercial break organisers posted an apology during the telecast explaining Jones was the winner.

Heading into Sunday night’s Primetime Emmys, “The Mandalorian” and “Watchmen” lead the pack with seven awards apiece.

The full list of night five winners is: