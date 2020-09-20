Eddie Murphy and Michael Jordan Win Big on Historic Night of 2020 Creative Arts Emmys

Funnyman Murphy takes home his first Emmy for hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ while NBA star Jordan collects his only Emmy for his docuseries ‘The Last Dance’.
The finale of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (19Sep20) was a night of firsts, with historic wins for Eddie Murphy, Ron Cephas Jones, and Michael Jordan.
Murphy picked up his first Emmy for hosting “Saturday Night Live” and Jordan also claimed his only Emmy for hit sports docu-series “The Last Dance” while “This Is Us” star Cephas Jones made history with his daughter Jasmine, who picked up an actress honour for Quibi series #FreeRayshawn earlier this week – with the pair becoming the first father and daughter to win Emmys.
Ron claimed his second Emmy on Saturday night for his guest turn on “This Is Us”.
Speaking to the media virtually after his big win, the actor said, “Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you. To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that’s a parent’s dream.”
There were also big wins for Dave Chappelle (Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Variety Special for “Sticks & Stones“), Cherry Jones (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for “Succession“), Hugh Jackman‘s acclaimed TV movie “Bad Education” (Outstanding Television Movie), Maya Rudolph (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live”), “Watchmen” (Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series Movie or Special) and RuPaul, who picked up his fifth Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.
The fifth night of the Creative Arts Emmys was marred by a technical glitch when the winner for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series was mixed up.
Cephas Jones appeared onscreen while the voiceover read Jason Bateman‘s name – the “Ozark” star was nominated in the category for “The Outsider“. After a commercial break organisers posted an apology during the telecast explaining Jones was the winner.
Heading into Sunday night’s Primetime Emmys, “The Mandalorian” and “Watchmen” lead the pack with seven awards apiece.
The full list of night five winners is:
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: “The Last Dance“
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Cherry Jones – “Succession“
- Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program: “Mr. Robot“
- Outstanding Television Movie: “Bad Education“
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: Ryan Watson – “The Mandalorian“
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): “The Crown“
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series: “Saturday Night Live“
- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones“
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ron Cephas Jones – “This Is Us“
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: “Insecure“
- Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones“
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour): “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“
- Outstanding Children’s Program: “Jim Henson‘s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance & We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest“
- Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: “Cheer“
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph – “Saturday Night Live“
- Outstanding Main Title Design: “Godfather of Harlem“
- Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming: “So You Think You Can Dance“
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score): Ludwig Goransson – “The Mandalorian“
- Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) : “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones“
- Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling: “Hollywood“
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: “Schitt’s Creek“
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): “Euphoria“
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: “Watchmen“
- Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program: RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race“
- Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking: “The Cave“
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Eddie Murphy – “Saturday Night Live“
- Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series Movie or Special: “Watchmen“
- Outstanding Animated Program: “Rick and Morty“