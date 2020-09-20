Dr Dre’s Wife: I Own Half Of Music Created During Our Marriage!!

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole is making some extraordinary claims in the couple’s divorce, has learned.

Nicole alleges that under California law, she owns half of all the couple’s assets including music that DR. Dre created during the height of his career. But says further that Dr. Dre had been secretly transferring assets the couple jointly owns to a separate entity to keep her from getting her rightful share.

In court documents, Nicole’s team alleges that Dre was “caught secretly transferring valuable trademarks he owned with his wife … to a newly created asset holding company that he created and controlled after he expelled his wife from their home, and before he threatened to file divorce.”

The legal documents claim that “Two days after the threat, Nicole had no choice and initiated divorce proceedings. Andre’s transparent and reprehensible scheme to transfer these assets away, without Nicole’s knowledge or consent, so he could retain more for himself in a divorce from his wife of 24 years, and the mother of his three children is an epic failure and reveals the true nature of his character or lack thereof.”

According to her lawyers, “After Andre forced Nicole out of their family home on or about April 2, 2020, he quickly plotted to secretly transfer their assets, to deny Nicole her equal share.”

And that “These valuable Trademarks were filed during Andre’s years married to Nicole, which coincided with Andre’s years of rising success in the music industry. The Trademarks are presumed to be community property pursuant to California Family Code Section 760. Because they were married, Nicole and Andre owned the Trademarks jointly, from the date of their first filing in 1997, and through 2013, by virtue of being community property owners.”

In addition to the trademarks, Nicole and Dr. Dre are also battling over the couple’s prenup. According to Nicole, Dr. Dre tore up the prenup years ago and no longer has an effect. She is also asking for $2 million per month in spousal support.