Detective who found serial killer Dennis Nilsen’s victims believes murderer got away with others

The detective who found serial killer Dennis Nilsen’s victims believes the murderer got away with other killings that were never discovered.

Hywel Jones was part of the investigative team who sifted through the suspect’s garden in London in the 1980s.

The 59-year-old, who was speaking following the release of the drama series Des featuring David Tennant, believes there are other victims who went unreported.

Mr Jones, who is now retired from the force after 25 years, told The Sun: ‘Nilsen’s victims were sadly missed by less people. They were “down and outs”.

‘The Met Police didn’t want to properly identify these victims because it would expose the lack of resources they pumped into missing persons’ cases.

‘They could identify some of the bodies with modern technology as they still have the bones, but the victim’s families have tragically never been told.

‘I was relieved to see Nilsen go down for murder but he should have got done for more than he did. There are more victims.’

Dennis Nilsen killed at least 12 young men and boys as well as confessing to dismembering them, boiling their heads and engaging in necrophilia.

He was arrested in 1983 before being sentenced to life imprisonment on November 4 that same year.

Mr Jones, who now works as a process server, spoke about the intensity of findings body parts belonging to the victims including a ‘a small decomposing foot inside a sock’.

The former officer was speaking out after the release of ITV’s three-part series with David Tennant taking up the role as the serial killer.