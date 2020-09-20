Democrat Biden started September with nearly half a billion in cash, official says By

© . Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Biden delivers remarks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
() – Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and affiliated party groups held $466 million in cash at the beginning of September, according to a campaign official familiar with the fundraising.
The Biden cash stockpile compares with $294 million that the campaign previously announced before an August fundraising surge, which was just short of President Donald Trump and allies’ $300 million.
