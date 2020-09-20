Dax Shepard Shaves His Head to Match Daughter’s New Haircut

Instagram

The ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast host gives himself a new haircut to twin with his seven-year-old daughter Lincoln who wanted a makeover with ‘a specific haircut.’

Dax Shepard has shaved the right side of his head so his hairstyle matches that of his daughter Lincoln.

The 45-year-old actor showed off his new hairstyle on social media, explaining that the seven-year-old “requested a specific haircut a few days ago” and that he “want(ed) to match her.”

In the clip, the dad-of-two played Sara Bareilles‘ “Armor” in the background as he shaves off his long locks. Beneath the post, he also gave the singer a shoutout, writing, “Thank you @sarabareilles for giving my daughters an anthem.”

Sara saw the post and replied, saying, “The best best best. Thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women! #handmemyhaircut.” After seeing the post, Dax’s wife and Lincoln’s mum Kristen Bell posted the same video on her own page, praising Dax’s decision to match his daughter.

“I love this man so much. He wanted to twin with our daughter,” she wrote.

Kristen previously opened up about Lincoln’s decision to shave her head in a 2019 interview, sharing that “she just woke up one morning and was like, ‘I need to shave this whole side right here.’ ”

“I was like, ‘I’ve never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head.’ And she did it, and she rocks it and she loves it.”

The couple also shares five-year-old daughter Delta.

Dax and Kristen are very private when it comes to their children. While they often posted family adventure and parenthood escapade, they never showed their kids’ faces. “Please boycott magazines that run pics of ‘celebrity children.’ They shouldn’t be punished for who their parents are,” Dax once tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kristen said in an interview, “I’m telling you right now, we don’t want our daughter’s face anywhere ever until she decides because I have the utmost respect for her.”