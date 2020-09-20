D’Arcy Carden Reveals the TV Obsession She’d Cancel Plans Over

When was the first time, if ever, you remember seeing yourself represented on TV?

There was something about the SNL women in the 90’s that really spoke to me. Molly Shannon, Ana Gasteyer, and then a bit later with Maya [Rudolph] and Amy [Poehler].

What was the first thought that passed through your mind when you learned you were nominated?

“Holy. S–t.”

How did you celebrate your nomination?

William Jackson Harper and his girlfriend, Ali Ahn, came over and we had a socially-distant-celebratory-dance-party in our backyard.

Where will you put your Emmy if you win?

I’m not sure, but definitely in a spot where you’ll see it in the background of Zooms.

