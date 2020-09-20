Dan Levy’s Third Emmys Win Continues Schitt’s Creek’s Streak

David!

Dan Levy gets to bid farewell to David Rose with not one, not two, but three Emmys in his hand so far. The actor, who found viral stardom thanks to the series he created with dad Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek, was honored with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series on Sunday, Sept. 20. The win capped off Levy’s run as the beloved character since the sitcom ended earlier this year with its sixth and final season. The actor was also in esteemed company, beating out fellow nominees Mahershala Ali, Alan Arkin, Andre Braugher, Sterling K. Brown, William Jackson Harper, Tony Shalhoub and Kenan Thompson.

“The Internet’s about to turn on me. I’m so sorry,” the stunned star quipped as he began his third acceptance speech of the night. The actor’s remarks featured heartfelt shoutouts to his beloved co-stars Eugene, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, all who also won Emmy Awards on Sunday.

“First of all, I would not be here if it weren’t for the six-year master class that was led by two brilliant comedic minds that I had had the good fortune of working with for the past six seasons—my dad, Eugene Levy, and the magnificent Catherine O’Hara, who led by example, they led without ego and they led with excitement and the trickle effect of that was felt through everybody,” he said. “As actors, we were given the safety and security to do what we wanted and to try and experiment and to grow because of you, so thank you.”