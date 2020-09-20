Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken says it's launching a bank under a new regulatory framework in Wyoming, reducing its reliance on third-party providers (Frank Chaparro/The Block)

Frank Chaparro / The Block:
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken says it's launching a bank under a new regulatory framework in Wyoming, reducing its reliance on third-party providers
