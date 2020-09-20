Crucial week for Victorian virus fight as Melbourne nears lockdown ease; Scramble to trace NSW cabbie’s movements; Fresh vaccine hope after $6m in funding announced

Metropolitan Melbourne could be just days away from a further easing of Australia’s harshest lockdown measures, as Victoria’s daily coronavirus cases continue to drop.

If Victoria’s average daily cases stay below 50 until September 28, Melbourne will enter ‘Step Two’ of Premier Daniel Andrews’ plan to bring the state out of lockdown, meaning hundreds of thousands of people will be allowed back to work.

Victoria recorded just 14 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, marking the lowest overnight rise in three months.

An additional five people have died, taking the state’s death toll to 762, while metropolitan Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has dropped to 36.2.