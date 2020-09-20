Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The latest:

Two miners who were exposed to COVID-19 in their home jurisdictions before travelling are being monitored in Nunavut.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer, announced the cases at the Hope Bay gold mine in a news release Saturday issued by the territorial government.

These are the first cases of the infection to be reported in Nunavut since the pandemic began, but since they didn’t originate in the territory they’ll instead be counted in other jurisdictions, said Cate Macleod, spokesperson for Premier Joe Savikataaq.

“Both miners are asymptomatic and were immediately isolated and swabbed for the virus,” Patterson said.

No residents from the territory itself work at the site, 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay, so it’s believed the risk of community spread remains low.

In Quebec, Premier François Legault said he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Legault and his wife were tested after meeting with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole last Monday. O’Toole tested positive for the virus Friday.

In a message posted Saturday to social media, Legault said he will remain in isolation until Sept. 28.

This comes as Quebec reported its highest total of new cases since late May, as well as five additional deaths. The 427 new cases bring the provincial total to a national high of 67,080 confirmed infections, with 5,797 deaths.

The Quebec government is expected to announce later Sunday that it is reducing the size of private gatherings in Montreal, Quebec City and the Chaudière-Appalaches region, south of Quebec City. All three regions will move into the “moderate” orange level in its alert system. That’s up from yellow, or “early warning.”

The province is looking at reducing the maximum number of people allowed at a private gathering from 10 to six in these regions, Radio-Canada reports. In addition, the maximum number of people allowed per restaurant table would be lowered from 10 to six, and bars would have to stop serving alcohol earlier than midnight.

WATCH | Ontario Premier Doug Ford limits social gatherings provincewide:

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the province is lowering the number of people allowed at social gatherings across Ontario. 1:25

Ontario saw its caseload jump by 407 on Saturday for a total of 46,484, with 2,865 deaths. Premier Doug Ford announced a tightening of restrictions on private social gatherings. People in every region of the province can only gather in groups of 10 people indoors, and 25 outdoors under orders continuing until Oct. 22.

Police in Hamilton, Ont., dispersed a crowd on Saturday night that they say was well over the new allowable limits for outdoor social gatherings.

An example of the impact the <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVIDAlert?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVIDAlert,lt;/a,gt; app can have. Download it today for free to help break the cycle of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19,lt;/a,gt; infections. <a href=”https://t.co/GQCfsuMG6A”>https://t.co/GQCfsuMG6A,lt;/a,gt; <a href=”https://t.co/kf1gfTXquC”>https://t.co/kf1gfTXquC,lt;/a,gt; —@CPHO_Canada

Officers from nearby Peel and York regions, along with Ontario Provincial Police, joined efforts to shut down what police called an “impromptu car show” in a parking lot.

People had brought about 500 cars to the parking lot at Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster for the event, said Staff Sgt. Richard Vanderboom of Hamilton Police Mountain Station. He declined to estimate how many people were there.

As of 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had 142,776 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 124,187 of those as recovered or resolved. A News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting stood at 9,251.

What’s happening around the rest of Canada

In downtown Calgary, a restaurant owner says he’s near the point of having to hire security because staff are facing harassment from customers who do not want to wear face coverings.

Stephen Deere, owner of Modern Steak, says the level of disrespect from patrons refusing to wear a mask has been escalating in recent days.

“We’re in a democracy, and I believe you have the right to have your opinion and you have the right to protest,” Deere said. “But when you’re taking it out on the front-line workers and retail and hospitality, and they’re feeling threatened up to the point that violence could occur, it’s to ring the alarm.”

Calgary council voted earlier this month to keep masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, including restaurants, and on public transit, with the next update on masks coming in December.

What’s happening around the world

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at more than 30.8 million. More than 957,000 people have died, while 21 million have recovered.

In London, England, hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to protest the latest COVID-19 restrictions. There were scuffles between demonstrators and police who moved in to disperse the crowd in Trafalgar Square.

Protesters attend a rally Saturday at Trafalgar Square in London to protest against restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. (Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Many held placards calling for “freedom” from the restrictions, while some called the pandemic a hoax.

The U.K. reported more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, it’s highest single-day spike since May.

In Spain, people protested in Madrid on Sunday against the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by the city’s regional head, who has placed new restrictions on neighbourhoods with the highest contagion rates.

Wearing face masks and trying to maintain distancing, protesters clapped in unison while shouting for regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso to step down.

Demonstrators gather in front of the Assembly of Madrid on Sunday to protest against the new restrictive measures announced by regional authorities. (Oscar del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images)

The restrictions affect around 860,000 people who won’t be able to leave their neighbourhoods except for essential activities, including work or a medical appointment. Parks in the area are closed and shops and restaurants have to limit occupancy to 50 per cent.

Spain is struggling to contain a second wave of the novel coronavirus, which has killed at least 30,400 people, according to the Spanish health ministry. Madrid’s rate of transmission is more than double the national average, which already leads European contagion charts.