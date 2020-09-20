Chinese student in Sydney targeted in virtual kidnapping phone scam

A Chinese international student has been located safe after she was allegedly targeted in a “virtual kidnapping” hoax in Sydney earlier this month, which scammed her family out of more than $200,000.
The videos were followed by demands for money by an individual claiming to be Chinese Police, to ensure the woman’s safe return.
A 22-year-old man was spoken to by police and the investigation is ongoing.
“In this incident, police have been told initial contact was made in July this year after the woman received an email from persons purporting to be Chinese Police and claiming her personal details had been illegally used on a package intercepted overseas,” Chief Supt Bennett said.
“Since that , more than $213,00 has been transferred into an offshore account following demands for money – which appears to have evolved into a virtual kidnapping.”
“In one of the images sent to family members, another person can be seen in the room,” Chief Supt Bennett said.
“Police are continuing to conduct enquiries into the role of this man in the incident, or whether the person was also a victim of a similar scam.”
Chief Supt Bennett reminded the public that no person claiming to be from a Chinese authority such as police, procuratorates or courts will contact a student on their mobile phone and demand money be paid.
“The advice for anyone who receives a call involving demands for money under the threat of violence is to hang up, contact the Chinese Consulate in Sydney to verify the claims and report the matter to NSW Police,” he said.