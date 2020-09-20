China keeps lending benchmark LPR steady for fifth straight month By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . FILE PHOTO: China mourns for coronavirus (COVID-19) victims on Qingming tomb sweeping festival

SHANGHAI () – China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady for the fifth straight month at its September fixing on Monday, as expected.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85%, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.

Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Thirty-one out of 35 traders and analysts, or nearly 90%, in a snap poll conducted last week saw no change to either the one-year or the five-year LPR.

The rate decision came after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept the borrowing cost on medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans unchanged for the fifth straight month.

MLF, one of the PBOC’s main tools in managing longer-term liquidity in the banking system, serves as a guide for the LPR.

Recent economic data showed that the world’s second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job sustaining stable expansion over the next few years.

China’s economy remains resilient and there are ample policy tools at Beijing’s disposal, despite rising external risks, President Xi Jinping said in remarks published on Saturday.

The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. The PBOC revamped the mechanism to price LPR in August 2019, loosely pegging it to the MLF rate.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR