Chadwick Boseman & More Remembered in H.E.R.’s Performance at Emmys

Gone but not forgotten.

Grammy award winning singer H.E.R. took to the stage for the 2020 Emmys in recognition of the many celebrities who died this year. Dressed in a pink gown, the artist sat at the piano to sing Prince’s famous song “Nothing Compares 2 U” in honor of the numerous stars we lost this year. She later stood up to play the electric guitar as a chorus sang backup.

Among the celebrities recognized were Naya Rivera, Regis Philbin, Diahann Carol and many other actors who were gone too soon.

Additionally, a speech by Chadwick Boseman was played behind the star as she finished her performance. The speech previously delivered by Boseman read, “Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you. It’s the reason you’re on the planet at this particular time in history. The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.”

The Black Panther star died of complications from colon cancer this year.