Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart critical of refereeing standard, NZ Warriors, penalty count

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has unloaded on the standard of refereeing following a number of controversial moments during Canberra’s 26-14 win over the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday.

Despite getting the win which kept Canberra’s hopes of a top-four finish alive, Stuart was livid post-game at the inconsistency of the match officials after his side was on the wrong end of a 7-1 penalty count in the first half.

Following a string of penalties conceded by the Raiders, referee Chris Sutton felt enough was enough and sent five-eighth Jack Wighton to the sin-bin late in the first half. The playmaker was penalised for offside as the Warriors were attacking from 10 metres out.

Replays would bring doubt though, with the offside call against Wighton proving to be within just a matter of inches.

Former Bulldogs premiership-winner Braith Anasta told Fox Sports the decision “didn’t warrant 10 in the bin” during the game’s broadcast.

Wighton sent to the sin-bin

Responding to the lop-sided penalty count from early in the match, Stuart said he was frustrated with the referees for only picking up on decisions that came against his side.

The Raiders coach said the decision to bin Wighton was an “error” and one that can’t happen again, especially come finals time.

“If my team was making and giving those penalties away, that’s well and good, we get penalised for it,” Stuart told reporters after the match.

“[But the Warriors] were doing the same types of things and not getting penalised for it.

“This is not the first time. It really frustrates me. I don’t think it went both ways in regard to what we were being penalised for.

“The Jack Wighton sin-bin – would that have been the same decision if it was a semi-final? I hope not. He wasn’t offside.

“You can’t make that error.”

NRL Highlights: Raiders v Warriors – Round 19

Stuart was asked if the captain’s challenge rule should be allowed to question the type of sin-binning issued, such as in Wighton’s case, but the coach said it was a decision for NRL head of football Graham Annesley.

But Stuart revealed he and Annesley aren’t always on the same page while making a brutal suggestion that the game – in its current state – would struggle to sell tickets even if the COVID-19 outbreak wasn’t around.

“That’s a question for Graham,” he said.

“Graham Annesley is a really nice man. He’s been in the game for a long time, but in regards to rugby league, Graham Annesley and myself, are planets apart.

“Thank god COVID is in, because I tell you, we won’t get any more than 6,000 to these games.”

Players scuffle during the round 19 (Getty)

Another incident in the first half saw the Raiders penalised for a hair-pulling incident.

A scuffle between Raiders and Warriors players broke out after Warriors prop Lachlan Burr lashed out at Josh Papalii. Replays appeared to show someone had pulled his hair.

Papalii was then involved in another incident and was pinged by the referee for pulling the hair of Tohu Harris just moments later.

Stuart said the game overall was a “shocking” spectacle and said it could’ve been a rugby union match, if there had been lineouts.

“I wasn’t happy with too much,” he said.

“It was a shocking game of football.

“If we had have put some lineouts in when the ball went out, there would’ve been two rugby union games here in two days. Disgraceful.”

Raiders and Warriors get into scuffle

When asked if he would raise any of the issues with the NRL, Stuart said he would focus on his own review while taking aim at the NRL for “hiding” results when incidents come under the microscope.

“No, I won’t be raising any points,” Stuart added.

“I will be doing my review and they will do their review, go into hiding with their results and it will be game on next week.

“I’ve been around the game to long enough to know and see, where we create an incident, where were we get penalised – I understand and get that.

“But when you see the opposition do the exact same thing. I expect the penalty to be there too.”