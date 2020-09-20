Cale Hooker and Michael Hurley poised to leave Essendon, Joe Daniher, Adam Saad, Orazio Fantasia, Tom Bellchambers

Veteran duo Cale Hooker and Michael Hurley could join a growing number of players to leave Essendon this summer after what has quickly turned into a horror 2020 season.

After winning just one match in the last rounds of the season, the Bombers are facing an off-season full of change both on and off the field.

Free agent pair Joe Daniher and Adam Saad are both considering their future, while oft-injured forward Orazio Fantasia is expected to request a trade away from the club.

Speaking on Nine’s AFL Sunday Footy Show, veteran journalist Damian Barrett revealed that there are doubts over Hooker and Hurley’s futures, with the pair unhappy.

Michael Hurley leads Essendon out ahead of their Round 18 match against Melbourne on Saturday (Getty)

“From what I’ve been hearing in the past couple of weeks that there’s some doubt now too about Cale Hooker and what he does,” Barrett said.

“He’s contracted but he hasn’t been able to get into the team lately.

“It’s fair to say that he’s not at all happy and there might just be a revisiting of his situation as well.

“Michael Hurley, his great mate there in the backline is also not as happy as he may have once been at Essendon, so there’s a lot to play out.”

Barrett’s comments come after reports stating that Essendon’s senior players, namely Hooker and Hurley, were angered by veteran ruckman Tom Bellchambers not being given a farewell game on Saturday after announcing his retirement during the week.

Hooker and Hurley were both left angered that retiring ruckman Tom Bellchambers did not get a farewell game (Getty)

While incoming Essendon coach Ben Rutten expressed optimism of retaining both Daniher and Saad, Barrett he didn’t see either of them being Bombers in 2021.

According to Barrett, long-time Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro’s position could also come under scrutiny from incoming club president Paul Brasher.

“The list manager Adrian Dodoro has been there a very long time and he’s under constant pressure obviously given they haven’t won a final since 2004,” he said.

“There will be discussions had around that part of the club’s operations. I’m not saying he’s going to be departing, but there’s certainly pressure on him and others around him in that space.

Essendon is awaiting a quick free-agency answer from star forward Joe Daniher this summer (Getty)

“With Paul Brasher coming in to officially replace Lindsay Tanner in coming days that there’s going to be a lot going on.”

Barrett was backed up by Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd, who also suggested that this off-season will be one of major changes for the club.

“I think there will be massive change, like North Melbourne, up to 10 list changes,” Lloyd told the Sunday Footy Show.

“Assistant coaches will go, even board level will be looked at at Essendon over the coming (weeks). We haven’t heard the end of this.”