“Bullywood is full of sexual predators” – Kangana Ranaut



Actress Kangana Ranaut has always spoken her mind. Recently Payal Ghosh levelled allegations of sexual assault on Anurag Kashyap. Though Anurag released a statement stating all Payal’s claims are false, Kangana Ranaut has come in support of Payal. She took to Twitter and wrote, “What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himself on you.



She added, “Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also, I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap”

She further said, “#MeeToo has been a big failure in Bullywood, because most rapists and harassers were liberals only so they killed the movement, for sure #PayalGhosh will be humiliated and silenced like all other victims but my heart goes out to her. We deserve a better society #AnuragKashyap”. Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.