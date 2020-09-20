BTC, NEO, XMR, ADA, LINK By Cointelegraph

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, NEO, XMR, ADA, LINK
The total crypto market capitalization has recovered from the Sep. 6 lows near $314 billion but it is struggling to sustain above the $350 billion mark, which shows that higher levels continue to attract sellers.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) dominance fell from above 68% in mid-May to about 56% in the first half of this month as DeFi tokens embarked on a strong bull run.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.