Bryson DeChambeau gets surprise after winning U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau was emotional after being surprised by a video call with his parents after winning the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

DeChambeau on Sunday took home his first career major with an impressive performance in the final round. He shot 3-under par, which was the lowest score for the day by three strokes. He won the tournament by six strokes, shooting 6-under. Matthew Wolff was second at even par, while third-place finisher Louis Oosthuizen was eight behind DeChambeau at 2-over.

After the major, DeChambeau saw his parents on a video screen and got to talk with them. He was emotional upon seeing his mother.