Browns don’t have plans to trade Beckham?

Rumors circulated throughout the week that the Cleveland Browns were looking to trade Odell Beckham Jr. While trade speculation surrounding Beckham can be traced back to last season, the air finally has been cleared.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland has no plans to trade the talented wide receiver, with a source telling him the rumors are “totally not true.” He adds that the rumors about the Browns shopping him during the offseason also are untrue.

After the Browns’ blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, a rumor surfaced that Beckham was on the chopping block. The three-time Pro Bowler had just three catches for 22 yards in a 38-6 loss to Baltimore.

During Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham Jr. had a better game, reeling in four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Beckham, 27, entered the 2020 campaign with four years remaining on his current deal with an average annual value of $15 million.