Broncos’ Courtland Sutton active vs. Steelers

The Denver Broncos didn’t have Courtland Sutton available in their season opener, but Drew Lock will have his favorite target back for Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sutton will make his 2020 season debut after suffering a shoulder injury during practice on Sept. 10. He was listed as questionable for Denver’s Week 2 game at Heinz Field, but now will take the field.
The 24-year-old finished with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, earning himself a trip to the Pro Bowl. In Lock’s five starts, Sutton recorded 22 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
Jerry Jeudy was Denver’s leading wide receiver during Week 1, reeling in four catches for 56 yards.
With Sutton in the lineup, Denver will look to get its first win of the season against Pittsburgh on Sunday.
