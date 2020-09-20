Brandy Says Thea Vidale Is “Bitter” After Actress Reportedly Expressed The Singer Was Disrespectful (Audio)

Last month, while we were preparing for an epic #Verzuz Battle between Brandy Norwood & #Monica Denise, Thea Vidale (from the former 90’s sitcom (#Thea) let it be known that she was not supporting her former co-star that night.

From a Twitter account appearing to belong to Thea, she stated Brandy and her mama both gave her a bit of “disrespect,” when she worked with Brandy.

“She didn’t have an altercation. I would just have to say that Thea didn’t really treat me the way that I deserved to be treated. I was a child. I respected her and I loved being on her show. I felt like that was the stepping stone to get to my music career.”

In a recent interview, the songstress addressed those claims and stated Thea was “a little bitter.”

She continued,

“I think that maybe she’s just a little bit bitter, because I haven’t seen her do a lot since then. So I think it was just a way to get attention. I honestly believe that. She needs a little love right now.”

