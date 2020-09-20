BRANDY Fights Back Against ‘Thea’ Actress – Calls Her ‘Old CLOUT CHASER’

The war of words between R&B singer Brandy and the star of the 1990s show Thea, Thea Vidale, is heating up. And has learned that Brandy is calling Thea a clout chasing old bird.

Richjt before the Verzuz Battle for the ages—between Brandy and Monica—actress Thea Vidale blasted former “Thea” co-star Brandy, alleging disrespect she experienced from the R&B sensation and her mother, Sonja Norwood.

Here’s what she wrote online:

Now, Brandy is responding.

Brandy, while on “The Morning Hustle,” was asked about any altercations or disagreements between he and her on-screen mother that might have occurred back in the early 90s to spark Thea’s messy comments.

Brandy said, “She didn’t have an altercation. I would just have to say that Thea didn’t really treat me the way I deserved to be treated. I was a child. I respected her and I loved being on her show. I felt like that was the stepping stone to get to my music career. And I felt maybe, you know, she’s just a little bit bitter because I haven’t seen her do a lot since then. So maybe it was a way to get attention. And I just honestly believe that. She needs a little love right now.”