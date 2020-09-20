BRANDY Fights Back Against ‘Thea’ Actress – Calls Her ‘Old CLOUT CHASER’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The war of words between R&B singer Brandy and the star of the 1990s show Thea, Thea Vidale, is heating up. And has learned that Brandy is calling Thea a clout chasing old bird.

Richjt before the Verzuz Battle for the ages—between Brandy and Monica—actress Thea Vidale blasted former “Thea” co-star Brandy, alleging disrespect she experienced from the R&B sensation and her mother, Sonja Norwood. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR