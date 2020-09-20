Boyzone Eyeing to Cast Zayn Malik for Their Biopic

WENN

Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, and Mikey Graham are reportedly working on a movie about their rise to stardom and the former One Direction star is eyed for one of the lead roles.

–

Irish boyband Boyzone are hoping to emulate recent box office hits “Bohemian Rhapsody and “Rocketman” with a biopic of their own.

The five-piece was formed in 1993 with Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham, and the late Stephen Gately, and scored hits with songs including “Words”, “Love Me for a Reason”, and “No Matter What”.

Speaking to British tabloid The Sun, Lynch teased details of the bandmates’ movie plans, describing the venture as an “amazing project.”

“We’re talking to Hollywood (executives) about turning the Boyzone story into a movie, with an Irish tone,” the 44 year old shared. “It’s important that it’s done right, telling each member’s own story within the piece, about them growing up and at school.”

“We’re trying to avoid the whole musical side of things, it’s about the rawness of Ireland and growing up in working-class families and making it into one of the biggest bands in the world.”

He went on to declare the film would focus more on the band members and their lives rather than the ins and outs of the music industry – as that would be “boring.”

While details have yet to be finalised, Shane already has an idea of who he’d like to portray him, telling the publication, “I would love Zayn Malik to play me. I like his quirks, I’ve always looked at him as being similar to me – edgy and different.”

Following 25 years of hits, Boyzone appeared to call it quits with their farewell album, “Thank You & Goodnight“, which was released in 2018.