Best Business Backpacks 2020 | Android Central

Even if you work remotely, there are times where you’ll be traveling and will need the best business backpack. We look for a balance of style and business savvy, and that is why Nomatic is our best choice for a business backpack. This pack’s big focus is design and functionality, and that is why it’s also one of the best backpacks out there, even for just general purpose usage. Of course, there are plenty of bags to suit your business needs, and we have them right here.

Best Business Backpack Overall: Nomatic Backpack

Nomatic’s backpack was a huge hit on Kickstarter, and for a good reason. Tons of great features are built into this backpack for easy access, and you won’t have to worry about Mother Nature getting in thanks to the water-resistant material and waterproof zippers. Security isn’t an issue, because Nomatic’s backpack has lockable perimeter zippers to help keep your things safe from thieves. There is also a hidden RFID blocking pocket built into the back of the bag, along with reflective printed ink to help make you visible during the evening. It’s an incredibly stylish backpack and very comfortable to wear for long periods, even with being able to house up to a 15.5-inch laptop, 12-inch tablet, and every other accessory you’ll need. If your shoulders start to get tired, the Nomatic can be carried like a briefcase by merely unsnapping the back panel and tucking in the shoulder straps. It’s the little extras that make the Nomatic backpack perfect for business and the top choice for business backpacks. With a retractable key leash (my favorite feature), hidden pockets, a roller bag sleeve, it’s fantastic for travel. It’s TSA friendly which makes getting through airport check-ins a lot easier and less stressful. Everything about this backpack makes it the perfect business backpack out there. It’s incredibly stylish, very durable, lots of awesome compartments and ways to access your bag. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty. Pros: Exterior zippers are waterproof

Made from water-resistant fabric

Looks incredibly stylish

Lifetime warranty Cons: It’s pricey

Comes in one color

Business meets functionality meets fashion. Nomatic’s backpack is lightweight, RFID protected, and incredibly durable, which makes it the best bag out there for business.

Best Business Backpack for Value: KOPACK Deluxe

The KOPACK’s Deluxe is a great all-around backpack that will let you bring everything you need for work. It’s a tad bulky, but you’ll still look professional, and it comes at an excellent price. Capable of housing up to a 17-inch laptop the Deluxe bag has plenty of pockets, and those pockets can be neatly organized with built-in pouches. The backpack has a lot of excellent storage space and neat little pockets to keep things like your wallet, passport, or cell phone secure from thieves. Due to its design, the backpack sits more flush to your back, which means less added stress making it pretty comfortable. We’re a huge fan of KOPACK’s backpack offerings, as the company makes one the best backpacks for Chromebooks as well as the Deluxe. Some might find this backpack a tad on the bulkier side, but that’s the price you have to pay when it comes to having a load of pockets. Although the ability to lock your zippers is an extremely convenient feature, you’ll have to find your own lock as KOPACK doesn’t include one. Pros: Plenty of pockets

Well padded

Anti-theft compartments

Water resistant Cons: It’s bulky

You’ll have to find your own lock

A great backpack at a great price Where the KOPACK Deluxe lacks in style, it makes up with pockets, security, and padding in all the right places.

Best Business Backpack with Style: Timbuk2 Parker Commuter Backpack

Timbuk2 steps up to the plate and hits a game-winning grand slam out of the ballpark with their Parker Commuter Backpack. This pack is the perfect balance between fully functional, weather-proof protection, and business chic for any industry. Plus, it’s incredibly professional and stylish. What is great is the Parker is a 30-liter pack, weighs 3.8 lbs, and able to hold a 15-inch laptop computer. You shouldn’t have any problems bringing all of your work essentials, and if you need a little extra space, the Parker is expandable. The air mesh back will keep you nice and cool. If you get caught in a downpour, the Parker comes with a completely waterproof cover to keep all of your things nice and dry. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty. While having three zippered pockets on the front can be extremely convenient, you won’t want to keep anything of value in there. These are not theft-proof, and you won’t be able to lock them. You also may run into some issues at the airport, as the Parker Commuter is not TSA friendly. Pros: Very durable

Comes with a water-proof cover

Lifetime warranty Cons: Front compartment not theft-proof

Not TSA friendly

Expensive

Look professional and hit the gym afterward. The Timbuk2 Parker Commuter Backpack will let you bring all of the tools necessary to conduct business without making you look like a slouch.

Best Lightweight Business Backpack: Douchebags Scholar Backpack

Don’t let the name of this company throw you off; they make great products. The Scholar backpack is a simple and very professional looking bag that weighs only 1.65lbs. To keep it lightweight, there are only three separate compartments total: two small pockets on the outside and one main compartment internally. The little pockets are great for things such as sunglasses, pens, or snacks. The internal compartment is big enough for your computer and other devices, but to make the backpack lightweight, it means some sacrifices. It’s not well-padded, and it doesn’t have any organizers inside. Everything is just floating around in the bag. It probably isn’t the best bag for traveling, but it is perfect for a quick afternoon business meeting. Pros: Lightweight

Lots of style Cons: Lack of compartments

Not padded

Not great for travel

Very lightweight backpack with a lot of style A great looking business backpack that is simple and stylish, and is half the weight of most bags.

Best Business Backpack with a Charger: TYLT Power Bag Lifestyle

From running errands throughout the day to covering a trade show, at some point you’ll need to recharge your batteries. What happens if you don’t want to deal with carrying a portable charger around separately all day? That’s where the TYLT Lifestyle comes in. The company includes a 5,200mAh portable battery with the backpack, along with built-in cable guidance straps so they don’t get tangled up. If you need to carry around a laptop, most folks will be fine thanks to the 15.5-inch compartment. This inner pocket is also padded, ensuring that no harm will come to your laptop while you’re out and about. Plus, you’ll have the added benefit of being able to tuck away the straps and convert this from a backpack to a tote because sometimes totes are just easier to carry. The biggest hinderance to the Lifestyle bag is that there are only three pockets. You’ll find the primary pocket where your laptop and larger accessories will go, and then there are two zipper pockets on the front. This will be fine for some, but if you take a lot with you, then it could become a source of frustration. Another possible annoyance is the included portable charger, since it only has a 5,200mAh capacity. It will likely give your phone one, maybe one and a half, extra charges, but that’s it. Pros: Laptop compartment is padded

Built-in cable guidance straps

Portable charger included

Backpack can be converted to a tote bag Cons: Only one large compartment

Rather small portable charger

Only comes in one color

Convertible bag with a built-in battery The TYLT Lifestyle is a fantastic bag for most, especially with the included portable charger for those long days.

Best Business Backpack for Photographers: Manfrotto Manhattan Mover-30

Although the Peak Design Everyday Backpack is fan-favorite amongst photographers, Manfrotto’s Manhattan Mover-30 is a well laid out camera bag that doesn’t look techy. Instead, it’s very stylish with big compartments for your camera and multiple lenses. Plus, they’ve managed to squeeze pockets into every inch of this backpack without making it feel bulky. The shoulder straps look a little flimsy, but they hold up, and the bag feels balanced when you’re wearing it. The computer compartment sits in the front of the backpack, which seems odd to me, but it works. So, your camera gear rests on your back. And thanks to a very cool padded hatch located on the back part of the backpack between the shoulder straps, you’re able to have fast and easy access to all of your camera gear simply by slipping one of your arms out of the bag. While it’s awesome to have a backpack with more pockets than you can think of, you should be wary. Overloading the Manhattan Mover-30 with too much stuff, can put stress on the zippers, opening the door to not being to open or close those pockets when you need them the most. Pros: Able to hold two cameras

Lots of great pockets

Backpack can hold a lot of weight

Weather-proof cover Cons: Computer compartment at the front

A full bag can put pressure on zippers

Shoulder straps not super comfortable

Heavy-duty camera bag. Carry everything you need to shoot, work, and edit on the go in any situation with a weatherproof cover to keep your gear safe.

Best Business Backpack for Travelers: Targus CitySmart EVA Pro

More and more people are working remotely these days, and that means you need to have the right backpack to bring all of your work essentials. The Targus CitySmart EVA Pro is perfect for those traveling around or who need to catch a plane with only one bag. For laptops, the compartment will house up to a 16-inch computer, and there’s an additional tablet compartment capable of housing devices up to 12.9 inches. These two compartments are enclosed in the same pocket, which folds out. Getting through airport checkpoints can be annoying, but you won’t have to worry about much with the CitySmart EVA Pro. As for the pockets, you’ll find a few additional compartments, with stash pockets placed in various areas of the bag for smaller items. There’s even a hard-shell pocket near the top for your sunglasses or your smartphone. Targus even went so far as to provide a weather-resistant coating, removing any concerns of your equipment getting soaked in the rain. With a bag that’s clearly designed for traveling, we’re a bit disappointed to see that the zippers don’t lock into place. And while Targus did a great job with the padding on the back, the straps are a bit flimsy and could end up pulling on your shoulders if your bag is packed to the brim. Finally, if you were hoping for a built-in charging port to keep your phone or other devices charged, you may want to look elsewhere, or rely on sticking a portable charger in a pocket of its own. Pros: Weather-resistant

Checkpoint-friendly design

Integrated strap for easier travel

Separate and dedicated pockets for laptop and tablet Cons: No locking zippers

No built-in charging port

Straps are a bit uncomfortable

The perfect backpack for the remote worker. The Targus CitySmart EVA Pro offers plenty of pockets, makes airport checkpoints easy, and protects your gear from the elements.

Best Business Backpack for Commuters: Samsonite Tectonic Backpack

Samsonite’s Tectonic Backpack is the ultimate option for folks who commute to work five days a week. There’s more space than you can shake a stick at, with compartments that can be collapsed to add more general storage to the bag. For laptop protection, there’s a dedicated compartment which can house a laptop up to 17 inches. The Tectonic Backpack has plenty of internal and external pocket space, and the design is sleek while offering dual-zippered side pockets for quick access. Keeping with the design, there’s a convenient and rather wide strap on the top, making it easy to “grab and go” when you don’t have time to throw on the back straps. Before you start heading out for long days away from home, be sure to take out your new backpack to wear it in. The straps are kind of stiff, and you could end up with some shoulder pains until things loosen up. While it’s great that Samsonite included a built-in USB port, you’ll have to provide your own juice, as there’s no portable charger included. Pros: Fits laptops up to 17 inches

Dual-zippered side pockets

Handle on the top for “grab and go” versatility

Built-in USB port Cons: Shoulder straps feel stiff

Only two colors

No portable charger included

The perfect backpack for the remote worker Get all of the space you could think of with the Samsonite Tectonic Backpack. This is not only perfect for commuters, but anyone who needs space.