Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . Belarusian opposition supporters protest against presidential election results in Minsk

() – Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.

People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

Mass street protests have rocked Belarus since presidential elections in August, at which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in a vote his opponents say was rigged.

(This story fixes typographical error in headline)

