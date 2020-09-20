Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk

© . Belarusian opposition supporters protest against presidential election results in Minsk
() – Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.
People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to step down.
Mass street protests have rocked Belarus since presidential elections in August, at which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in a vote his opponents say was rigged.
(This story fixes typographical error in headline)
