Axe-wielding man shot dead by Queensland Police on Russell Island

A man armed with an axe who approached police on Queensland’s Russell Island was shot dead by officers responding to a noise complaint.



Superintendent Andrew Pillotto said police were called to a disturbance at a private residence on Ranora Avenue at about 9am, after receiving phone calls from neighbours of reports of smashing glass.



When police attended they allege they were approached by a man armed with a weapon they first described as “edged” that may have been a machete.



It is also alleged the man had smashed items inside his own house, shattered the property’s windows and attempted to set it on fire.



The 30-year-old was shot by a senior female sergeant and young male constable who were called to the scene, leaving him in a critical condition despite receiving treatment from paramedics.



At least three shots were fired from a police-issued firearm.



“As soon as the threat had stopped, they rendered first aid and did all they possibly could to assist the man who had threatened the life of a police officer,” Ian Levers from the Police Union told .



Mr Pillotto said no tasers were used.



understands the man was not an island local, but had moved there in recent months.



Neighbours today said he suffered from mental health issues and mostly kept to himself.



“A family out there somewhere is going to get some very bad news today… about their loved one and our hearts go out to them,” Mr Levers said.



The typically quiet island, which is normally patrolled by just four officers, tonight remains a hub of movement as police investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.



It is expected that the officers’ bodycam videos will form a key part of that investigation.

