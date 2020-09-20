August Alsina Drops “Entanglement” Video w/ Jada Pinkett Look-A-Like

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

August Alsina dropped new visuals for his single “Entanglements,” has learned – and neither Jada Pinkett nor Will Smith is going to be happy about this. The new single, featuring Rick Ross, is already moving quickly up the charts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR