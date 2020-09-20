August Alsina Drops “Entanglement” Video w/ Jada Pinkett Look-A-Like

August Alsina dropped new visuals for his single “Entanglements,” has learned – and neither Jada Pinkett nor Will Smith is going to be happy about this. The new single, featuring Rick Ross, is already moving quickly up the charts.

In the visual, various women show off their skills on the pole as Alsina and Ross stand in a fire delivering bars inspired by the singer’s rocky relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

After Pinkett Smith now-infamously referred to her relationship with Alsina as “an entanglement” during an episode of her Red Table Talk show, the word immediately inspired countless memes and posts across social media. Ross even chimed in during an Instagram Live and suggested Alsina make an album to capitalize off the situation.

A few months ago it seemed that August Alsina was closing the chapter on the ‘entanglement’ era. But the singer dropped a new music video and released brand new visuals for his Rick Ross-assisted track “Entanglements,” and it is going viral.

“Shawty leanin’ on my shoulder, got her questionin’ my willpower / Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid / Mornin’ down the hallway, I can tell you how I feel about it / Caught up in the Matrix, and I doubt if I can get up out it,” Rick Ross raps.

The track that was released in July reserves the name drops to wordplay and metaphors, but the artists painted a pretty clear picture nonetheless.