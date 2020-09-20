Sophia Kunthara / Crunchbase News:
At Snowflake’s IPO price, Sutter Hill Ventures’ stake was worth $5.9B, Altimeter Capital’s ~$4.4B, ICONIQ Capital’s $4B+, Redpoint’s $2.6B, and Sequoia’s ~$2.5B — Data warehousing company Snowflake went public on Wednesday in the largest software IPO ever, raising nearly $3.4 billion and valuing the company at $33.2 billion.
At Snowflake's IPO price, Sutter Hill Ventures' stake was worth $5.9B, Altimeter Capital's ~$4.4B, ICONIQ Capital's $4B+, Redpoint's $2.6B, and Sequoia's ~$2.5B (Sophia Kunthara/Crunchbase News)
Sophia Kunthara / Crunchbase News: