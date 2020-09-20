At least eight dead in Mumbai building collapse, several feared trapped: reports By

NEW DELHI () – A three-storey residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai collapsed early on Monday killing at least eight people, local reports said.
A further 20-25 people were reported to be trapped in the building in Bhiwandi, Satya Pradhan, the chief of the National Disaster Response Force, said in a tweet. He said rescue teams were en route.
Television showed pictures of rubble and a rescue dog running through it. partner ANI quoted the spokesman of Bhiwandi municipal corporation as saying eight people were dead.
