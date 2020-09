Anthony Davis, who took over late for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 105-103 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday night, had a great interview afterward.

Davis scored the final 10 points for the Lakers and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to bury the Nuggets.

He made the 3-pointer over Nikola Jokic, and it went in without a doubt.