‘Antebellum’ Star Kiersey Clemons Reveals Reluctance to See Her New Movie

WENN

The former Disney star may end up not watching her freaky time-bending movie where she shares screen with Janelle Monae because she’s so scared of scary films.

“Antebellum” star Kiersey Clemons won’t be rushing to watch her new movie because she hates scary films.

The actress, who plays a slave girl in the freaky time-bending drama, admits she doesn’t even like to sleep with the lights out at home.

“I don’t like to be scared…,” she tells “Good Morning America“. “I don’t like the dark. I don’t like things about ghosts.”

“But I do like making psychological thrillers and genre-bending movies… more than horror and gore, and I love Halloween – I already decorated my house.”

And Clemons admits she was so scared of co-star Janelle Monae‘s character in the new film, released digitally on Friday (18Sep20), she had problems speaking to her when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“I was a huge fan before we got to work together… and she’s the sweetest person, but she would keep her accent and the energy of her character and the character is absolutely terrifying,” the former Disney star explains. “She’d be asking me questions about myself and I’d be like, ‘Are you asking me because you want to kidnap me and enslave me…?’ It was a little difficult.”

The movie revolves around a modern-day African American woman who tries to escape from what appears to be a 19th-century Southern slave plantation. The directorial debut by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz also stars Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, and Gabourey Sidibe.