Amy Schumer Joined by Family for Her Would-Be Emmy Acceptance Speech

The comedian has recorded an acceptance speech in case her show ‘Amy Schumer Learns to Cook’ won an award, but it was ultimately defeated by Netflix’s ‘Cheer’.

Amy Schumer has apparently prepared an acceptance speech for the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. After her “Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night” show got defeated by Netflix’s “Cheer” for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program kudo, the comedianne revealed that her pre-recorded winning speech was a family affair.

On Saturday, September 19, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to post the video that displayed her being joined by chef husband Chris Fischer, their 16-month-old son Gene, their dog Tati and their boy’s nanny Jane at their kitchen table. “Emmy loss. The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer! I loved cheer! #amyschumerlearnstocook,” she explained in the caption.

The clip itself kicked off with her stating, “This video they’ll play if we win an Emmy.” She then asked Jane, “Who do we want to thank?” In return, the nanny responded, “Thanks for the people who are watching our show, thanks for all the support and love. Thank you Food Network thank you to Amy especially and Chris and this little guy.”

The “Trainwreck” actress continued to express her gratitude as saying, “And we thank Gene and we want to thank everybody at the Food Network.” Near the end, she wrapped up the clip by stating, “We really had fun making the show, thank you for voting for us! YAYYY!”

Despite her lost to “Cheer”, Amy received much love for her cooking show. One social media user gushed, “I loved your show! You are my winner! Make more.” Another fan sent similar sentiment, “Love your show.” A third raved, “Congrats on the Emmy you won in my heart!”

Nearly two months prior, Amy uploaded an Instagram picture of herself and Jane celebrating her Emmy nomination. “We got nominated for an Emmy today (Chris too. But mostly us) #amyschumerlearnstocook,” she emphasized her and Jane’s contribution to the Food Network series in the caption of the post.

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” revolves around the “I Feel Pretty” star helping her husband Chris in preparing meals from their kitchen during quarantine. She mostly lights up the series, which is currently in its second season that offers another four episodes, with her jokes.