Amber Rose Gets MORE Face Tattoos – Now Looks Like A Circus Freak!!

Amber Rose reportedly got more face tattoos, has learned. Now the former beauty is being called a :circus freak” on Twitter.

We’ve known for a long time that Amber Rose has always LOVED tattoos. But recently, she’s been going overboard with it. – getting them on her face.

Last year, Amber shocked the world by tatting the words “Slash” and “Bash” on her forehead. The word “Slash” is the name of her three-month-old son and “Bash” for Sebastian, who is seven years old.

But now Amber appears to have added more ink to her formerly beautiful face. Amber posted the below pic on social media, which appears to show that she’s added some dots on her face.

Amber was trending earlier today on social media – with most people critical of her choice of facial tattoos.

Look at her now:

Here’s whats he used to look like:

Here’s what she looks like now: