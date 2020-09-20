After losing out to Apple and Google on smartphones, Facebook's big bets on VR and AR can be seen as attempting to control the next big hardware platforms (Ina Fried/Axios)

Ina Fried / Axios:
After losing out to Apple and Google on smartphones, Facebook’s big bets on VR and AR can be seen as attempting to control the next big hardware platforms — Facebook’s foray into virtual and augmented reality, which it doubled down on this week, is a bet on where the future of online social interaction is heading.
