Adam Gase curses in postgame presser after Jets loss

Adam Gase was ticked off after his New York Jets got their rears kicked in badly by the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday.

The Jets lost 31-13 and were never really in the game. They had only 277 yards and did little offensively even though the Niners suffered some injuries.

After the game, Gase showed during his postgame press conference just how upset he was with the outcome.

“I’m pis-ed. I’m pis-ed right now. I mean, that s–-t’s no fun going out there and getting your a–- beat. So, we need to get better fast,” Gase said.