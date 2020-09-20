Kaitlyn Tiffany / The Atlantic:
A look at teen TikTok stars like "Mooptopia,quot;, who achieved sudden viral fame and found it hard to contend with the devotion and nonstop attention of fans (Kaitlyn Tiffany/The Atlantic)
