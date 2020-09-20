7 killed in horror crash in Polokwane

The remains of one of the vehicles in the head-on crash.

Seven people were killed in a head-on collision outside Polokwane.

Three people in each of the two BMWs were already dead when paramedics arrived.

A woman who had been treated at the scene, died later.

A horror scene awaited paramedics called to a head-on collision between two BMWs outside Polokwane early on Sunday.

ER24 said paramedics and provincial rescue services found six people – three in each car – had died when they arrived at around 05:50.

“Many were still entrapped and were extricated by provincial rescue services,” said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

A woman, believed to be in her early thirties, was treated and transported by a private service to Seshego District Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

To other people – a man in his late twenties and a woman believed to be in her early thirties – were critically injured.

Both were transported to Polokwane Hospital for treatment.

The police and traffic department are investigating the accident.