7 killed in horror crash in Polokwane

The remains of one of the vehicles in the head-on crash.
- Seven people were killed in a head-on collision outside Polokwane.
- Three people in each of the two BMWs were already dead when paramedics arrived.
- A woman who had been treated at the scene, died later.
A horror scene awaited paramedics called to a head-on collision between two BMWs outside Polokwane early on Sunday.
ER24 said paramedics and provincial rescue services found six people – three in each car – had died when they arrived at around 05:50.
“Many were still entrapped and were extricated by provincial rescue services,” said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.
A woman, believed to be in her early thirties, was treated and transported by a private service to Seshego District Hospital, where she died of her injuries.
To other people – a man in his late twenties and a woman believed to be in her early thirties – were critically injured.
Both were transported to Polokwane Hospital for treatment.
The police and traffic department are investigating the accident.