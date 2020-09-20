2020 Emmys: Eugene Levy Wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, who hasn’t won an Emmy in nearly 40 years, just scored Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday evening!

The longtime actor was nominated for the final season of Schitt’s Creek, which has already scooped up additional Emmys for Eugene’s co-star Catherine O’Hara and his on- and off-screen son Dan Levy.

Eugene accepted the award from the Schitt’s Creek watch party, taking the mic to declare, “You see, I told you I was good!” before noting, “I guess it’s kind of ironic that the straightest role I ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance.”

“So now I seriously have to question just what i’ve been doing for the past 50 years,” Eugene added, going on to thank his wife and the show’s production team, writers and cast. “And as a dad, getting to work on camera for six years with both of my kids Daniel and Sarah…such a joy. Love you both and could not be prouder.”