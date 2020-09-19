Woman arrested, two kittens rescued, from burning car on Mass. pike

A woman was arrested and two kittens were rescued from her burning car following a brief pursuit on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham Friday afternoon, State Police said.

The 26-year-old woman from Westford, whose name was not released, was driving a gray 2004 Nissan Maxim in the eastbound lane when troopers attempted to pull her over at 4:07 p.m. for driving with a suspended license and without an inspection sticker, State Police said.

She refused to stop and pulled into the Natick service plaza before driving away again as troopers approached.