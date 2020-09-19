Will Smith, Jada Pinkett and Becky G to Get New Podcast Series on Amazon Music

WENN/FayesVision/Instar

Also taking part in the new venture by the at-home shopping giant is DJ Khaled who will talk to some of his favorite artists in his own project titled ‘The First One’.

Will Smith, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Becky G, and DJ Khaled are among the stars launching spoken word series as part of Amazon’s new podcast venture.

Bosses at the at-home shopping giant are looking to compete with companies like Apple and Spotify by announcing the new initiative, which will be part of Amazon Music.

They will also host popular ongoing series, including “Crime Junkie”, “What a Day”, “Radiolab”, “Revisionist History”, “Planet Money”, “Ear Hustle” and “Stuff You Should Know”.

DJ Khaled’s project, “The First One”, will feature the “Popstar” hitmaker and producer chatting to some of his favorite artists, while Becky G’s show, “En La Sala”, will tackle issues of importance to the Latin community.

“Surprise!! My new podcast #EnLaSalaPodcast is coming September 23rd, exclusively on @AmazonMusic!” Becky spread the news of her upcoming series to her Instagram followers. “I’m sooo excited!!! Can’t wait to share with you guys what we’ve been working on! Link in my bio.”

Details about Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s new podcast, which they will produce alongside officials from their own company, Westbrook Audio, and Amazon-owned Audible, have not yet been revealed.

“Our customers’ listening habits are constantly evolving, and we know they’re looking to us to provide them with a rich experience rooted in music and entertainment,” Amazon Music VP Steve Boom says in a statement. “With this launch, we’re bringing customers even more forms of entertainment to enjoy, while enabling creators to reach new audiences globally, just as we’ve done with music streaming.”

He adds, “Podcasts, paired with our recent partnership with Twitch to bring live streaming into the app, makes Amazon Music a premiere destination for creators.”