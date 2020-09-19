When Salman Khan revealed that his first salary was just Rs. 75

Salman Khan currently is one of the highest paid actors in the film industry. Not just that he’s the highest paid star in the television industry as well for his role as a host in the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

But, Salman Khan had to come a long way before he could demand for such a massive fee for his work. During an interview with a leading news portal, Salman Khan revealed that his first salary was just Rs. 75. He said that he received the money when he performed in a show as a background dancer “just for fun”. He further added, “Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya (Salman’s breakthrough film), which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later.”

Things are way different now as during the launch of Big Boss season 11 Colors CEO Raj Nayak was asked to comment on Salman’s fee for the show, and all he said was, “Salman doesn’t come cheap.”