weather news Broken Hill inundated with a months worth of rain in just 15 minutes

NSW’s far west has been inundated with rain with more than a month’s worth falling over Broken Hill in just 15 minutes.

The State Emergency Service has been called out to almost 100 jobs, rescuing some stuck in the floods with a severe weather warning still in place.

It was the heaviest downpour the town has witnessed in two years.

“We’re in an outback dry town. It never rains. So, this was insane, and you don’t plan for things like this,” local café owner Alecia Green told .

Broken Hill inundated with month’s worth of rain in 15 minutes. (Nine)

The rainfall stretched for hundreds of kilometres across the state’s west, with a severe thunderstorm warning still in place.

“Some of these thunderstorms in this area could contain large hail, heavy rainfall or damaging wind gusts,” Bureau of Meteorology Jake Phillips told .

The rainband is now heading towards Sydney, though it is expected to weaken as it reaches the coast.

Sydney is forecast to see 6mm to 15mm some rain early tomorrow morning and into the day.

Meanwhile, record breaking rain across the border in South Australian gave farmers hope, helping save their livelihoods after years of drought.

The Frahn family at Holowilena Station had their fingers crossed for rain yesterday.

“We could see the sunlight across the water and the flooded creeks, it was an amazing feeling,” Frances Frahn from Holowillena Station told .

“The kids would have seen nothing like it. They got up and were so excited. We were out jumping around playing in the water,” Luke Frahn said.

The Frahns had hoped for rain yesterday, the relief arrivng in a heavy downpour across the state’s north.

“It’s been a really tough four years of severe drought here at Holowiliena… to de-stock the property, to watch the gum trees die,” Mrs Frahn said.

“Hopefully this might be the start of rebuilding.”

Mr Frahn added: “You can’t grow wool without grass, so we need the rain to start that process.”

Marree, in the state’s north, broke a September record with 93 millimetres of rain in hours.

The deluge caused creeks to burst their banks and flood the town’s race-track.