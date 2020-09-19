‘We Are Now Seeing a Second Wave,’ Johnson Says

Obviously we’re looking very carefully at the spread of the pandemic, as it evolves over the last few days, and there’s no question as I’ve said for several weeks now, that we could expect — that we are now seeing a second wave coming in, we’ve seen it in France, you see it in Spain, across Europe. It’s been, absolutely, I’m afraid inevitable, that we would see it in this country. So Monday we brought in the measures that we did, the “Rule of Six,” to really try to restrict what people are doing, and to bring in a new buffer just make that absolutely clear, the “Rule of Six” — six indoors, maximum, six outdoors maximum. But the crucial thing is, at the same , to observe the basic rules on social distancing — hands, face, space. That’s what is everybody’s got to do if we’re going to continue to beat this thing. I don’t want to get into a second national lockdown at all. Last thing anybody wants. I don’t want to go into a bigger lockdown measures at all. We want to keep schools open.