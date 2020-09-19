Vogel: Lakers may start Howard in Game 2

Frank Vogel saw something that he liked during the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Now he could tweak his starting lineup accordingly.

Vogel told reporters on Saturday that he is considering starting Dwight Howard for Game 2, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

JaVale McGee is the Lakers’ usual starter at center, but Howard started the second half over him in Game 1. Howard proved to be a difference-maker, posting 13 points, three rebounds and two blocks in just 16 minutes.

The reasoning makes sense. Howard is a vertical threat who makes life difficult for Nikola Jokic with his rolls to the rim. On the other end, he is also a slightly more disciplined and versatile defender than McGee is.

Howard admitted he had a hard time with his limited minutes last series. Now however, it looks like he could really be getting his moment to shine.