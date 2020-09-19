Victoria records just 14 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths; NSW records two new cases of COVID-19, one new death, Sydney taxi driver tests positive; New checks at Queensland airports;

The Victorian government has revealed a new support package for its hard-hit live music venues that it says should send a message of “hope and recovery” as the state gets on top of its second coronavirus wave.

The Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley has announced $13 million in new funding will be injected into the sector.

“Melbourne has the highest number of live music venues per capita of anywhere in the world,” he said.

“And that underpins the whole rich ecology of our contemporary live music sector and the tens of thousands of jobs and the thousands of creative musicians that it sustains.”

Of the $13 million in total funding, $9.6 million will go directly to venues who have been forced to close during COVID-19 lockdowns.

There are 106 live venues part of an initial tranche selected for funding to keep their businesses going, ranging from very small venues through to those who host over 1,000 people.

“This is where the training for our music system and our music ecology happens,” Mr Foley said.

“To keep those venues going through this $9.6 million allocation, until the COVID plans can be applied and until they’re safely reopening to go ahead, is at the heart of this package.”

He said that further supports would also be provided to protect the live venues against closure through amendments to the state’s planning scheme.

“We will be strongly encouraging all local Government areas to move quickly once that amendment has happened to protect, not just music venues but live music wherever they are across the state,” the minister said.