Victoria COVID19 couple charged over fraud drug offences after allegedly hiding in ute to cross NSW border

A Victorian couple have been charged with fraud and drug offences after allegedly hiding in a ute to cross the NSW border without valid permits.

Police were alerted to the 31-year-old man and 35-year-old woman on Tuesday after they entered a jewellery store in Deniliquin and bought items with an allegedly stolen credit card.

Officers from Murray River Police District found the pair in a car park on Moama Street, Mathoura, about 4pm yesterday.

During a search of the couple, officers seized methylamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, a glass pipe and more than $30,000 cash.

NSW Police on the border with Victoria in July of this year. (David Gray/Getty Images)

They were both arrested and taken to Deniliquin Police Station.

The man was charged with dishonestly obtaining property by deception, dealing with property proceeds of crime, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and not complying with noticed direction re: section 7/8/9 – COVID-19.

He was also charged with possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs.

The woman was also charged with dishonestly obtaining property by deception, dealing with property proceeds of crime, goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, and not complying with noticed direction re: section 7/8/9 – COVID-19.

She was also charged with supplying prohibited drug (between indictable and commercial quantity), and charges relating to possess a prohibited drug.

Police will allege the pair travelled across the NSW-Victoria border at the Moama-Echuca checkpoint while hiding in the back of a ute without valid permits earlier this month.

They were both refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court today.